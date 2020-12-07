The timing for the reopening of the Schengen Zone borders for Ukrainian citizens is not related to the issue of coronavirus vaccination.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the number of people infected with coronavirus in Ukraine has reached 821,947 as of today, so and Ukrainians should forget about trips to the EU until the numbers drop.

In an interview with the RBC Ukraine news agency, the minister said the timing for the reopening of the Schengen Zone borders for Ukrainian citizens is not related to the issue of coronavirus vaccination.

It depends on general coronavirus statistics, the minister has added.

"This is not an issue of universal vaccination, while this will undoubtedly lead to a significant decrease in [incidence] numbers in Ukraine and the EU countries," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the official said Ukrainians have other travel destinations to choose from besides the EU.

The top diplomat recalled that 63 countries are open for Ukrainians despite the pandemic, including 10 in Europe.

Author: UNIAN