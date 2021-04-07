Psaki says this is a decision for NATO to make.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO as a member and that the Biden administration has been discussing that aspiration with the country.

This was reported by Reuters.

"We are strong supporters of them, we are engaged with them… but that is a decision for NATO to make," Psaki said.

On April 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO member states to expand their military presence in the Black Sea region.

During a phone talk with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelensky briefed him on Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine's borders and their increased readiness for an offensive.

In turn, Stoltenberg assured Zelensky of the Alliance's strong support amid Russia's military activities in and around Ukraine.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila