The May 4, 2020 warrant of the Pechersky court's investigating judge remains unchanged.

Kyiv's Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal against the ruling to arrest former President Viktor Yanukovych in absentia in the case of the seizure of power.

"The warrant issued by the investigating judge of the Pechersky district court on May 4, 2020..., which satisfied the request of the pretrial investigation... and selected a preventive measure against suspect Viktor Fedorovych Yanukovych, should be left unchanged. The filed appeal... shall be left unsatisfied," the presiding judge read out the new ruling, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

As reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General, it is about criminal proceedings, within the framework of which the circumstances of Yanukovych's illegal increase in the scope of his powers in September-October 2010 are being investigated:

"These powers are within the scope of the legislative and executive authorities, as a result of the return to the unconstitutional mode of action under the Constitution of Ukraine of June 28, 1996, in which Law of Ukraine No. 2222-IV on changes to the Constitution of Ukraine of December 8, 2004, was amended."

In May 2020, Kyiv's Pechersky district court granted the prosecutors' motion to select a preventive measure against Yanukovych in the form of detention without the right to post bail.

Reporting by UNIAN