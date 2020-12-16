However, such a request must be accompanied by a copy of the arrest warrant, so the prosecutors insist that the judges sign it.

Ukrainian prosecutors intend to initiate extradition of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych from Russia, an UNIAN correspondent reported from a court hearing in Kyiv.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering the prosecutors' motion to put Viktor Yanukovych into custody as a measure of restraint.

"Article 575 of the Criminal Procedure Code provides for an extradition motion," the rapporteur prosecutor said. "And the prosecution is going to initiate it. A copy of the warrant of the investigating judge or court on the putting a person into custody is required to this end, if such extradition aims at bringing the person to criminal responsibility," said the prosecutor.

Viktor Yanukovych is suspected of organizing persecution and murder of participants in mass protests in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on February 18-20, 2014, through abuse of power.

On May 12, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecutors' motion to put Yanukovych into custody without the right to bail.

On November 16, the Kiev Court of Appeal overturned Yanukovych's arrest in absentia as part of an investigation into the Maidan massacres. Repealing the ruling of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv's judge, the Court of Appeal proceeded from the fact that "the prosecutor proved the fact that Yanukovych was put on international wanted list."

The Court also ordered that the first instance court consider the investigator's motion to select a restrictive measure in the form of arrest.

On December 9, the Court started considering the said motion.

On January 24, 2019, the Obolon District Court of Kyiv in the trial in absentia found Yanukovych guilty of high treason and complicity in the conduct of an aggressive war, sentencing him to 13 years in prison.

At the same time, the court did not recognize as proven his guilt in encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Yanukovych did not participate in the trial.

Since fleeing Ukraine in February 2014, he has been staying in Russia.

