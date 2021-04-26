Military and defense cooperation is on the agenda.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak says the appointment of a U.S. special representative for Ukraine Negotiations on Donbas is being discussed.

"If we talk about concrete steps, the appointment of a U.S. special representative for the settlement and end of the war in Donbas is being actively discussed today. It is very important that such a person appears," he told LIGA.net in an interview.

Read alsoZelensky's chief of staff comments on Russian forces' withdrawal newsAnswering a question when the envoy could be appointed, Yermak said the current U.S. administration knew Ukraine well and the decision would not take long.

"Close contacts at the level of the Secretary of State and the Administration indicate that such a decision could be taken rather quickly," he said.

Rapprochement and closer cooperation in the military and defense sectors are also under discussion, he said.

"As well as the U.S. support for Ukraine's obtaining the [NATO] Membership Action Plan (MAP)," he added.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila