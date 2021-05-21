The list includes persons involved in the occupation of Ukraine's Crimea and the war in Donbas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decision taken by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to extend the term of sanctions against 674 individuals and 138 legal entities associated with the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

This is stated in presidential decree No. 203/2021 dated May 21, 2021.

Read alsoBiden administration waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, its CEO

The president, in particular, enacts an NSDC decision dated May 14, 2021, on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov was authorized to monitor the implementation of the decision.

The NSDC decision says that the Council backed the proposals introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers and the SBU Security Service of Ukraine to impose the restrictive measures on the mentioned individuals and legal entities.

The government, jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank, was also instructed to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of the sanctions. In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to inform the respective agencies of the European Union, the United States of America and other countries about the application of the sanctions and seek the introduction of similar restrictive measures.

Thus, there are 674 individuals on the sanctions list. Among them are Sergey Aksyonov (heads the Russian Federation's occupying administration, which manages the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), Denis Pushilin (heads the Russian Federation's occupying administration, which manages the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in Donetsk region), Leonid Pasichnyk (heads the Russian Federation's occupying administration, which manages the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in Luhansk region). In addition to citizens of the Russian Federation, the sanctions list includes citizens of other countries, in particular, Georgia, Belarus, Greece, Moldova, and Ukraine.

What is more, the sanctions list includes 138 legal entities. These are Russian TV channels (NTV, Channel One Russia, VGTRK, Zvezda, TNT, Ren TV, and others), a number of Russian media outlets, financial institutions and companies, and the like.

NSDC sanctions

As was reported, the NSDC on May 14, 2021, extended the sanction against a certain number of citizens and companies of the Russian Federation. "We have extended the sanctions, which are expiring in May, against a certain number of citizens of the Russian Federation and citizens of Ukraine, and companies of the Russian Federation," Danilov said then.

Translation: Akulenko Olena