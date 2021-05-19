Sybiha had been on his diplomatic mission in Turkey for five years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Andriy Sybiha from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey.

This is stated in presidential decree No. 200/2021 dated May 19, 2021.

"To dismiss Andriy Sybiha from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey," the decree says.

Sybiha was appointed Ambassador to Turkey in August 2016.

Sybiha, prior to his appointment as ambassador, served as Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Translation: Akulenko Olena