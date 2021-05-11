The Armed Forces of Ukraine must be compatible with the relevant structures of the Alliance's member states.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the acquisition of full membership in the European Union and NATO Ukraine's strategic course.

He announced this during the All-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Country Security" in the capital city of Kyiv, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"The acquisition of full membership in the European Union and NATO is the strategic course of the state. We must also ensure the strengthening of a special partnership and the acquisition of full membership in NATO," Zelensky said.

For this, it is envisaged to achieve sufficient compatibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the security and defense sector with the relevant structures of the Alliance states, as well as obtaining a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), the president added.

Ukraine's accession to NATO

On February 24, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that after receiving Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, Ukraine should also get a NATO Membership Action Plan.

On March 5, 2021, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said at least 14 out of 30 NATO Allies were ready to bring to a practical plain the "open door" policy for Ukraine.

On April 6, 2021, during a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelensky said Ukraine's movement toward NATO membership is the only way to put an end to the war in Donbas.

The U.S. White House said the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on all countries that are members of the Alliance.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila