Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains in the lead of the presidential ratings.

These are the findings of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center from January 29 to February 3.

In particular, if the presidential elections had been held in the near future, as many as 15.8% of respondents among those who intend to vote and 23.1% of those who have made up their mind would have supported the incumbent president.

Another 13% and 19.9%, respectively, would vote for co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko; 11.7% and 17.8% for ex-President, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko; 7.9% and 11.2% would back the leader of the Batkivshchyna Party, Yulia Tymoshenko. Another 3.5% and 4.9% would cast ballots for the leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 2.5% and 3.4% would root for leader of the Hromadianska Pozytsia (Civil Position) Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko, 2.4% and 3.1% would vote for the leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party, Volodymyr Groysman.

Some 2.4% and 2.8% would have cast their votes for Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko, 1.3% and 2.1% for Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, 1.1% and 1.6% for member of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda Ruslan Koshulynsky, 1% and 1.5% for leader of the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul, and 0.8% and 1.2% for incumbent Kyiv Mayor, UDAR Party leader Vitaliy Klitschko.

A model-based analysis of the run-off shows Zelensky is taking the lead in pair with all major rivals, namely Poroshenko, Boyko, and Razumkov.

Also, Razumkov takes the lead if paired with Poroshenko and Boyko, while Poroshenko takes the lead if paired with Boyko.

Read alsoJournalists with banned pro-Russian media could be denied access to gov't bodiesAt the same time, the early termination of the president's powers and the holding of early presidential elections were supported by 49% of the respondents (34% opposed them).

Poll: Details

The survey was conducted through personal formalized (face-to-face) interviews.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,019 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.

Author: UNIAN