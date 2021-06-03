Zelensky also informed Kurz in detail about the current security situation in eastern Ukraine and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Sebastian Kurz to pay an official visit to Ukraine in the near future.

The relevant invitation was announced during a phone talk between the two leaders, as reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The interlocutors expressed content with the high dynamics of bilateral dialogue and effective cooperation in many areas.

Zelensky informed Kurz in detail about the current security situation in eastern Ukraine and temporarily occupied Crimea, especially in the context of the recent escalation along Ukraine's borders and the ongoing militarization of the peninsula.

In this regard, the Ukrainian president noted the importance of the solidarity of the international community with Ukraine and thanked the Federal Chancellor of Austria for Vienna's firm position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The sides discussed in detail the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the official visit of the president of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria in September last year. They noted the improvement of indicators of bilateral trade and economic cooperation despite the existing epidemic restrictions.

The interlocutors also discussed progress in the implementation of a number of investment projects in Ukraine with the participation of Austrian business.

Also, Zelensky and Kurz exchanged views on the steps taken by both countries in the context of counteracting the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that citizens are vaccinated with a quality vaccine.

The sides paid special attention to the priority tasks of the Ukraine-EU dialogue. According to the president of Ukraine, a powerful stimulus for reforms and implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU is the recognition by the partners of Ukraine's European prospects.

The Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria supported the European integration aspirations of Ukraine.

In addition, the president of Ukraine informed Kurz in detail about the Crimean Platform initiative aimed at de-occupation and ensuring systematic monitoring of the security and humanitarian situation in occupied Crimea.

