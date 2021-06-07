The Ukrainian president says he personally believes that Ukraine will eventually join the Alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO should be resolved immediately.

That's according to the president's exclusive interview for Axios.

"I think that if we are welcome in NATO, if they really want to see us as a member, then it's no use looking into the binoculars, into some distant future and discussing this future. The issue should be resolved immediately. We are in danger right now, our independence is at stake right now, and it is now that we need help," he said.

Read alsoUkraine hopes for Hungary's support at NATO summit"[The] Membership Action Plan is a real signal. [The] Membership Action Plan is the message, the direct message. It is not the membership yet, but it is a real vision of Ukraine as a part of NATO in the foreseeable future," Zelensky said.

In addition, the Ukrainian president says he personally believes that Ukraine will eventually join NATO. However, according to him, many Ukrainians increasingly don't believe this as strongly as they used to. "I consider this to be a big problem," he said.

Ukraine's accession to NATO

According to public opinion polls, almost half of the country's population, or 43%, support Ukraine's accession to NATO, while 12% of pollees oppose it.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Allies at their June 14 summit would make no decision on granting a Membership Action Plan to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the June 14 summit in Brussels would be held without Ukraine's representatives since it does not provide for the participation of partner countries.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila