The Ukrainian leader says consolidated efforts and solidarity are crucial today.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said it is time for concrete proposals for Ukraine to obtain a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) and a plan to join the European Union.

"I fully agree with [President of Georgia] Salome Zourabichvili that it is time for concrete proposals for Ukraine and Georgia to obtain a NATO MAP and a plan to join the EU," he wrote on Twitter on April 15, 2021.

According to the Ukrainian president, the consolidation of efforts and solidarity are crucial today.

"Ukraine and Georgia enjoy historic mutual understanding and support in the issue of peace," Zelensky tweeted.

On February 24, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that after receiving Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, Ukraine should also get a NATO Membership Action Plan.

On March 5, 2021, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said at least 14 out of 30 NATO Allies were ready to bring to a practical plain the "open door" policy for Ukraine.

On April 6, 2021, during a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelensky said Ukraine's movement toward NATO membership is the only way to put an end to the war in Donbas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila