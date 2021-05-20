This depends on Ukrainian Army's prowess, the president believes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the path to building peace in eastern Ukraine is "difficult and not very quick."

He announced this at a press conference on the results of his two years in office, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"The most important priority is that we are building a country without war, and this is, of course, a difficult path, not too quick, building this peace brick by brick. This is what we are doing. We understand that peace must be sustainable, last forever, and this depends on our Army's prowess. And it must be powerful everywhere – on land, on water, and in the air. And now we see there are major threats in cyberspace," Zelensky said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko