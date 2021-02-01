At the same time, Zelensky said he would not allow China, or any other country, to buy a controlling stake in Ukraine's aerospace giant Motor Sich.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he doesn't consider China to be a major geopolitical threat.

When asked during an interview at his presidential office for Axios on HBO about emerging consensus in Washington that China is the No. 1 geopolitical threat, Zelensky said: "I cannot agree with that because in Ukraine we do not feel this."

"There really is this a sort of cold war between China and the United States. We know United States business is represented in Ukraine, but at the same time, it's true that Chinese business is also represented. I believe that regardless of the nation, the nationality, if people, if business, if a certain country, treats you with respect, respecting your people and borders, they can be present in your country," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said he would not allow China, or any other country, to buy a controlling stake in Ukraine's aerospace giant Motor Sich.

"Never," he said. "Not under me. I am not here for life... [But] in my time [in office], definitely not."

Motor Sich acquisition by Chinese investors

On January 31, 2021, an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in PJSC Motor Sich had to take place in the city of Zaporizhia.

However, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine conduced investigative actions at the enterprise. The agency's press center said the officers were documenting "facts of preparations for the destruction of the joint-stock company's production facilities."

On January 29, Zelensky enacted a decision taken by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to introduce personal special economic and other restrictive measures, in particular against China's Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited, which had bought Motor Sich's shares.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the sanctions against the Chinese company have nothing to do with the investment climate in Ukraine.

In turn, Skyrizon called Ukraine's sanctions a "barbaric robbery" and announced its intention to use all possible legal means, including international arbitration, to vigorously protect its legal rights and interests.

