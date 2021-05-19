The event will take place at the premises of State Enterprise Antonov in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a press conference on May 20.

The event will take place at the premises of SE Antonov aircraft manufacturer on Tupolieva Street in Kyiv at 12:00, according to the president's press service.

SE Antonov is an aircraft building concern that is part of Ukroboronprom, the Ukrainian defense giant. It consists of a design bureau, a complex of laboratories, an experimental factory, as well as a test complex for the development and certification of aircraft.

Read alsoZelensky tables indigenous peoples bill in parliamentEarlier, Mykhailo Podolyak, an anti-crisis communications advisor to Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian service that Zelensky's communication with the press on the results of his two-year tenure would take place in an "atypical, but voluminous location."

"There will be minor restrictions (related to COVID-19). The number of journalists is likely to be quite large. It will last for about two or two and a half hours," he said.

Background

Zelensky's previous press conference was held outdoors in the park zone of the Mariyinsky Palace on May 20, 2020.

A year earlier, on May 20, 2019, Zelensky took office as president, taking the oath of office in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko