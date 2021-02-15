The Ukrainian pavilion will start working in test mode in early August 2021.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska during an official visit to the United Arab Emirates have visited Ukraine's pavilion and displays at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

"It is very important for Ukraine to be highly represented at an exposition of this level. We are among the largest exporters of agricultural products in the world and make a significant contribution to food security in many countries," he said, as reported by the president's press service.

The Ukrainian pavilion will start working in test mode in early August 2021. The opening of Expo 2020 is rescheduled for October 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building whose total area is 2,600 square meters (four floors and 15 meters high) will be decorated using Ukrainian style and ornament, and the architectural image of the pavilion embodies the idea of an ear of wheat.

"The idea is that a wheat grain planted in the ground is the beginning of a new life, and an ear filled with these grains means new ideas, thoughts, people who get united. It is an allegory of new thinking. We want to unite people around global issues and how to live, hear and feel smart today. After all, the theme of our pavilion is called 'Smart Ukraine: Uniting the World,'" Secretary of the Coordinating Committee for the preparation and ensuring Ukraine's participation in Expo-2020 Alina Shyshkina said.

She stressed the main goal is to rebrand Ukraine as a reliable partner for work, trade, and travel.

Zelensky's visit to UAE

The Ukrainian president is paying a two-day official visit to the UAE.

Upon arrival in the UAE, he said in an interview to the Emirates News Agency WAM the relations between Ukraine and the UAE were quite dynamic and with a stable tendency toward rapid development.

On February 14, Zelensky met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss prospects for boosting bilateral trade by several times.

Also, the two countries' delegations signed a number of bilateral documents, in particular, a memorandum on mutual recognition and exchange of national driver's licenses.

CEO of Ukraine's state-run Ukroboronprom Concern Yuriy Husyev and representatives of the UAE-based Tawazun Economic Council and EDGE Group signed agreements and contracts totaling more than US$1 billion to expand military-technical cooperation.

Author: UNIAN