If presidential elections were held in the near future, 23.1% of respondents would support the incumbent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has retained the lead in the presidential rating, while the pro-president Servant of the People Party tops the most popular political forces' list.

That's according to the survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on February 22-23, as reported on the agency's website on February 24.

If the presidential elections were held in the near future, 23.1% of respondents among those who intend to vote and have made up their mind would support the incumbent president. Another 14.4% of respondents would vote for ex-President, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko, 11.3% would back co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko, and 10.9% would back the leader of the Batkivshchyna Party, Yulia Tymoshenko.

Read alsoIn a first, internet bypasses TV as main news source for UkrainiansAt the same time, 7.2% of respondents would vote for leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 5.7% – for leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party (former Prime Minister) Volodymyr Groysman, and 5.3% for Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov. Other politicians have less than 5% support.

Meanwhile, the Servant of the People Party tops the parliamentary ranking (19.7%). The runner-up is the European Solidarity Party (16.2%), followed by the Opposition Platform - For Life Party (14.2%), the Batkivshchyna Party (12.0%), the Ukrainian Strategy Party (5.1%), the Radical Party (4.9%), the Syla i Chest Party (4.4%), the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (3.8%), the Nashi (Ours) Party (3.5%), the Holos (Voice) Party (3.3%), the UDAR Party (3.2%), the Party of Sharij (3.2%), the Za Maibutnie (For the Future) Party (2.8%), and the People's Front Party (1.9%).

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

Reporting by UNIAN