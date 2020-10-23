The ruling was handed down on Friday, October 23.

Kyiv's District Administrative Court by its ruling has allowed conducting the national poll, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, on October 25, the day of local elections.

Read alsoZelensky responds to criticism over national pollEarlier, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region filed a lawsuit with the court against the president of Ukraine.

"Based on the limits of the stated claims and analysis of the provisions of the current legislation, the court concluded the claim was unfounded and unproven by sufficient evidence, therefore, it refused the plaintiff," the ruling said.

The court noted a prerequisite for the provision of legal protection is a real violation of someone's rights when initiating legal action.

"The announcement by any authority on its intentions to perform any actions in the future cannot be regarded by the court as an action that violates the plaintiff's right," the court said.

October 25 poll: Background

On October 13, Zelensky said an all-Ukrainian poll with five important issues to be out forward would be carried out on local election day, October 25.

The poll, unlike the referendum, will have no direct legal implications, the President's Office explained, addressing public concern over the legitimacy of holding such a survey and its consequences.

The survey will be financed by "philanthropists" set to provide funds of "Ukrainian origin," according to Yevhenia Kravchuk, deputy chair of the Servant of the People faction.

On October 16, Zelensky unveiled all five questions to be put up for the national poll on October 25.

Author: UNIAN