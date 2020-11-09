The president said he would be self-isolating and continue working.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced this on Telegram on November 9.

Read alsoPoroshenko recovered from coronavirus

"There are no lucky ones in the world for whom COVID-19 would not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I have also got a positive result. I have 37.5, and I wish everyone 36.6! However, I feel good," Zelensky said.

The president said he would be self-isolating and continue working.

Coronavirus in the Zelensky family

On June 12, the president's wife, Olena Zelenska, tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 16, she was hospitalized in Kyiv.

On July 3, the President's Office announced that Zelenska had recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital.

On August 21, Volodymyr Zelensky said that their son had contracted COVID-19 simultaneously with his wife.

Author: UNIAN