The processes that have recently been taking place worldwide indicate the beginning of a radical transformation of the global security environment, Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the country has learned how to contain and resist external threats.

The president made the statement during a meeting with officers of the Foreign Intelligence Service to mark their professional holiday, according to the president's press service.

Zelensky congratulated officers on their professional holiday.

The first foreign intelligence unit of the Ukrainian People's Republic was created on January 24, 1919. Zelensky noted today, like 100 years ago, the work of foreign intelligence is extremely important for the national security of the state, its unity and independence.

"Today we have no right to repeat the mistakes of a century ago. This means we must work beyond our capabilities," the president said.

"We have learned how to contain and resist external threats. It's time to move on to more ambitious actions and be more proactive, defending the national interests of our state," Zelensky said.

According to him, one of the first steps on this path may be the formation of a "security alliance" among partner countries.

"You have the experience and the capacity to make it happen. Moreover, 'influence operations' are one of the key forms of intelligence work," the president said.

Zelensky stressed the Foreign Intelligence Service should on a daily basis strengthen its strategic and operational components, analytical activities, and quality of intelligence, introduce new approaches and practices of the world's leading intelligence agencies.

"I appreciate your dedication to your duty and dedication to your oath, perseverance and patriotism in performing your tasks. And I am sure you can bring our intelligence to a new, higher level," Zelensky said.

The president presented the officers of the Foreign Intelligence Service with state awards and housing certificates.

Author: UNIAN