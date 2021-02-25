The tour map may include China, South Korea, Indonesia, etc.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to make a major tour across Asian countries, while his visit to the United States is also being discussed.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said the final list of countries the president will visit is now being formed.

According to the official, the list may include China, South Korea, Indonesia, and other destinations.

"Negotiations are underway through diplomatic channels, but as of now, it is impossible to name the exact date of the visits for objective reasons – unfortunately, the Asian region, like all other regions of the world, periodically suffers from coronavirus," Zhovkva said.

He added a number of agreements had already been prepared, as well as promising projects for the development of trade and attracting investment to Ukraine.

Separately, the official expressed condolences to the family of Ukrainian Ambassador to China Serhiy Kamyshev. He added that the post of ambassador cannot remain vacant for a long time, therefore a replacement is being sought.

Also, the preparations for Zelensky's visit to the United States are underway. Contact has already been established with the new administration of President Joe Biden. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier spoke over the phone.

"Work continues not only with the State Department, but also the White House," Zhovkva added.

He said a phone talk was being set up for the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

"Of course, such a conversation will take place. I would not be dramatizing – I would not count down days, minutes or hours. It will happen, as well as the exchange of visits," the diplomat said.

Zhovkva noted the issues of political support were on the agenda, as well as Washington's wider engagement in negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Donbas and the end of Crimea occupation. Issues of economic cooperation have also been discussed.

Presidential phone call: What is known

The date for the first phone talk between Zelensky and Biden has not yet been fixed.

On February 1, 2021, Kuleba and newly-appointed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the phone and agreed to make bilateral partnership more ambitious.

Read alsoPreparations for Zelensky-Biden first phone call underway – FM KulebaBlinken said, among other things, sanctions imposed on Russia for its aggression in Donbas and Crimea should remain in place until Moscow fully implements its commitments on the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Blinken also assured Kuleba of the new U.S. administration's readiness to maintain robust economic and military assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of lethal weapons.

On February 19, Kuleba said preparations for the first phone call between Zelensky and Biden were underway.

Reporting by UNIAN