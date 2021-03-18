The president also hopes that Lithuania will support Kyiv's efforts to obtain a NATO Membership Action Plan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is not a dream out of science fiction", but a strategic goal that the Ukrainian authorities are striving to achieve as soon as possible.

Speaking at a joint press conference with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv, Zelensky noted the importance of Lithuania's support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

"Today we have coordinated actions to update the Association Agreement and further integrate Ukraine into the European Union. To this end, a very important document was signed – the Declaration on Support for Ukraine's European Prospects," Zelensky said, quoting its last sentence saying Lithuania will support Ukraine when the country decides to apply for EU membership.

This is a new quality approach to forming the agenda of relations between Ukraine and the EU member states.

"Ukraine in the European Union is not some distant dream out of science fiction. This is a strategic, achievable goal that we seek to realize as soon as possible by forming a broad coalition of the EU member states, which, in a good sense, will become Ukraine's lobbyists on this path," Zelensky said.

He also stressed the importance of maximizing Ukraine's potential in the status of a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner.

"We signed the Technical Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence in Vilnius. This is another strengthening of our interaction with the Alliance. Of course, we also hope that Lithuania will support our efforts to obtain a NATO Membership Action Plan," Zelensky said.

Read alsoZelensky calls NATO Membership Action Plan Ukraine's immediate goalIn addition, according to the President of Ukraine, a bilateral Agreement on cooperation in the field of youth policy and a program of cooperation were signed between the ministries of culture of the two states for 2021-2025. Zelensky noted the need for cooperation in protecting cultural heritage and common historical memory of Ukraine and Lithuania over many outstanding figures that united the two countries.

European integration of Ukraine

In 2014, the European Union and Ukraine signed an Association Agreement, which marked the beginning of a new period in the development of relations between the EU and Ukraine.

The agreement is the main instrument toward closer rapprochement between Ukraine and the European Union, contributing to deeper political relations, stronger economic ties, and mutual respect for common values.

Reporting by UNIAN