Zelensky introduces Energy Minister Halushchenko to NSDC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). Relevant decree No. 192/2021 of May 13 is available on the president's website. Read alsoZelensky enacts NSDC sanctions against 95 companies, 13 individuals (List)"To introduce Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's Energy Minister, to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document says. Background On April 29, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted in favor of Herman Halushchenko to appoint him as Energy Minister.

Previously, Halushchenko had been working as vice-president at state-run nuclear giant Enegoatom since May 2020. Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila

