Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed the possibility of concluding a "very serious" deal between Ukraine and the United States in the future.

Zelensky announced this during a joint press conference with Blinken in Kyiv, as reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine on Facebook on May 6, 2021.

"As for the military support, financial and technical assistance from the United States to Ukraine. Firstly, it takes place. I'd like to thank for the bipartisan support from the United States," he said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president noted an increase in U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine.

"Separately, we discussed the format of fundamental support. We talked about NATO-related questions and the possibility of a very serious bilateral deal, but this is a matter of the future, and now it is too early to talk about details," he added.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Akulenko Olena