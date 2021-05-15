Today, Ukrainians are celebrating Europe Day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is sure Ukraine will definitely be in the European Union.

"Ukraine is Europe. We're Europeans, the center & heart of Europe by geography, spirit, values & aspirations. We proved it on Maidan & we prove it every day changing our state, building independence & our future, defending the eastern border of Europe. Ukraine will definitely be in EU," he wrote on Twitter on May 15, 2021.

Today, Ukrainians are celebrating Europe Day, which appeared in the country 18 years ago and is celebrated every third Saturday of May.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila