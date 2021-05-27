During a phone call on Thursday, the parties exchanged views on the situation in eastern Ukraine and reaffirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and the Normandy format.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has reached an agreement with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on cooperation in the format of the Crimean Platform initiative toward the deoccupation of the peninsula illegally annexed by Russia.

During a phone call on Thursday, the parties exchanged views on the situation in eastern Ukraine and reaffirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and the Normandy format, as well as the EU's strong support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, the President's Office reported.

"The European Union remains fully committed to its policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation. The leaders discussed the launch of the Crimean Platform and agreed to cooperate in this format," the report reads.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Volodymyr Zelensky's personal initiative "to launch this important international format to deoccupy the Crimean peninsula and protect the rights of the people living there," the press service wrote.

Crimean Platform to end Russian occupation of the peninsula

On September 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who participated in the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, called on partners to join an international platform for the end of the Russian occupation of Crimea.

The Crimean Platform Summit is scheduled for August 23, 2021.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko