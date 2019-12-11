Close quarters combat training "kill house" opened for Ukrainian troops near Lviv (Video)

The new site is part of the efforts to implement the experience of foreign partners in urban terrain combat, according to the Ukrainian Military Television.

The so-called "kill house" has been opened at the International Center for Peacemaking and Security of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy outside Lviv.

The "kill house" training allows preparing small units to engage the enemy with personal weapons at very short range and ensure precise application of lethal force, perfecting the ability of troops to make split-second decisions in order to minimize accidental casualties.

The new site is part of the efforts to implement the experience of foreign partners in urban terrain combat, according to the Ukrainian Military Television.

Read alsoU.S. Army soldiers deploy to Ukraine – media

As UNIAN reported earlier, Rapid Trident 2019 international military drills, which are the largest joint land exercises of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units and foreign units completed in Ukraine's Lviv region on September 28.

The main goal of the exercises was to study the experience of conducting combat operations in line with NATO standards.