Odesa college fire: another three bodies found under rubble

Another three bodies have been retrieved from under the rubble of Odesa's Economics, Law and Hospitality College building, destroyed in a massive fire that broke out on December 4.

During the ongoing search works, a body was found at 22:30, and another two bodies were spotted around midnight, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

The bodies are yet to be identified.

As UNIAN reported earlier, a fire broke out on the third floor of a six-story education block of Odesa's Economics, Law and Hospitality College on the morning of December 4. The area of the fire covered 4,000 square meters. The block housed 19 different organizations and establishments.

Earlier, 12 people, including a rescuer, were declared dead. Thirty people were injured.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The police are considering two theories: the use of malfunctioning electrical equipment and an arson attack.

On December 10, Principal of Odesa's Economics, Law and Hospitality College Liubov Kocherha was notified of suspicion and placed under house arrest 24/7. She is charged with neglect of duty.