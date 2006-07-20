President met Drizhchany, Lutsenko, Horbulin

Victor Yushchenko has met with Security Chief Ihor Drizhchany, Interior Minister Yuriy Lutsenko, and Acting NSDCU Secretary Volodymyr Horbulin, according to the President’s press-office.

They discussed the current political situation in Ukraine and spoke about ways to reform the country’s law enforcement agencies.

On July 17, the Head of State presided over a meeting of the Security Service Council to discuss reforms of the system, which he regards as one of his top priorities.