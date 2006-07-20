President met Drizhchany, Lutsenko, Horbulin
18:32, 20 July 2006Ukraine
They discussed the current political situation
Victor Yushchenko has met with Security Chief Ihor Drizhchany, Interior Minister Yuriy Lutsenko, and Acting NSDCU Secretary Volodymyr Horbulin, according to the President’s press-office.
They discussed the current political situation in Ukraine and spoke about ways to reform the country’s law enforcement agencies.
On July 17, the Head of State presided over a meeting of the Security Service Council to discuss reforms of the system, which he regards as one of his top priorities.
