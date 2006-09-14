Ukraine’s GDP grew by 7.1% in August

The GDP of Ukraine grew by 7.1% in August of 2006, and by 5.7% - during January-August of 2006.

Top Deputy Economics Minister of Ukraine Anatoliy Maksiuta disclosed these data of the Economics Ministry of Ukraine today, introducing the draft state budget-2007 in the Verkhovna Rada today.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, the Economics Ministry states the industrial production growth volumes at 5.4% during 8 months of the current year, the growth of industrial production prices – at 8.5%.

A.Maksiuta says that the GDP grows mostly due to machine-building, food industry, agricultural production, metallurgy, and metals procession.