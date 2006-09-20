President meets Ivan Dombrovsky

Victor Yushchenko has met with Ivan Dombrovsky, according to the President’s press-office.

The President congratulated him on being appointed head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. He said, as guarantor of the Constitution, he had insisted that the court should be immediately convened and was thereby happy the judges could eventually resume normal work.

Mr. Yushchenko said he was aware of all the challenges facing the court, for they have lots of tasks to pursue due to the January 1/2006 constitutional changes which completely changed the country’s constitutional environment. He said many politicians tried to interpret the Constitution, expressing hopes this practice would end.

Mr. Yushchenko is convinced, led by Ivan Dombrovsky, the newly convened court will promote the rule of law throughout Ukraine and protect civil and human rights and freedoms.

The Head of State also said there were frequent attempts to involve the court in political arguments. He hopes its new head, who has an impeccable reputation, will make sure that the court adheres to the country’s laws and is politically unbiased.