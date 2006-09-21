Our Ukraine, BYT, to turn down draft budget-2007

Our Ukraine faction will not support the draft state budget-2007, proposed by the government. According to an UNIAN correspondent, faction member Pavlo Zhebrivskiy claimed this in the chamber of parliament today.

He stressed that this is “a budget for one’s own people”. According to the lawmaker, the restoration of free economic zones, stipulated in the budget, is a “black hole in the Ukrainian budget”.

P.Zhebrivskiy stressed that the government forecasts the GDP growth up to 6.5%, and the level of inflation will make 7.5%. At the same time, he stressed that, in line with IMF forecasts, the GDP will grow only by 2.8%, while the inflation will make 13.5%.

According to him, in this situation, the government of Ukraine “looks extremely optimistic”.

BYT faction leader Yulia Tymoshenko also claimed that her faction is going to turn down the draft budget-2007, proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to her, it will be a budget of colossal shadow economics in Ukraine.