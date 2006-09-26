PM meets with heads of Russian oil companies

Prime Minister of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych held a meeting with the heads of leading Russian oil companies, such as president of Lukoil Vagit Alikperov and president of Alfa-Group consortium Mykhailo Fridman, according to the press-office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

In the process of discussion the interlocutors stated their confidence to continue fruitful cooperation between the Ukrainian Government and oil companies in ensuring stability of prices for oil products in Ukraine and also emphasized the use of exceptionally market approach in this question.

An important task for the Government is to create favorable conditions for investments into reconstruction of domestic oil-refining plants in order to supply Ukrainians with quality petrol and diesel oil produced at Ukrainian factories, as Viktor Yanukovych noted.

Taking into account the meeting results, Prime Minister gave his commission to optimize tariff and transit policy in order to increase the amount of transported Russian oil along Ukraine’s territory and encourage rise of volumes of its processing at Ukrainian oil-refining plants.