Ukraine may enter WTO no sooner than February 2007

Ukraine may enter the World Trade Organization no sooner than in February 2007.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Economics Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Makukha claimed this to a press conference in Kyiv today.

He noted that even if the negotiations at the bilateral and multi-lateral levels finish this year, and the parliament adopts the package of the necessary draft laws, Ukraine will still have to undergo several procedures before entering the WTO.

The Minister surmised that should the talks be completed and all the necessary laws be adopted this year, the official sitting of the Working Group for Ukraine’s entering WTO will be held as early as this year. The sitting will assess the Ukrainian legislation, whether it corresponds to WTO norms. This legislative verification will also take some time, the Minister said.