Ukraine’s first snowfall interrupts power supplies

The first snowfall in Ukraine interrupted power supplies to 226 towns and villages in eleven regions, a source at the Emergency Situations Ministry press service told Itar-Tass on Sunday.

Power supplies were interrupted to 93 towns and villages in the Lvov region, which suffered the largest damages. Nearly 50 villages in the north of the Donetsk region, 29 villages in the Ternopol region, 22 in the Zaporozhye region, and 17 in the Kharkov region had a blackout, as well.

Repairs are underway.