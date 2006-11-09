President urged PG Medvedko to formulate strategy

Victor Yushchenko has met with Prosecutor General Oleksandr Medvedko, according to the President`s press-office.

The President said the Prosecutor General’s Office should formulate a long-term strategy to fight corruption and bribery and show our society its results. He insisted that they coordinate their efforts with other law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Yushchenko also demanded that Mr. Medvedko be personally in charge of controversial criminal cases. He said Ukrainians should see that the Prosecutor General’s Office is combating crime efficiently.

Mr. Medvedko informed the President of recent meetings he had held to sum up results of their work in the past several months.