Kurochkin remains in custody

This morning the Holosiyivskiy district court of Kyiv decided to leave Russian businessman M.Kurochkin in custody.

Judge Vassyl Usenko, who chaired the trial, announced the ruling in court.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, the trial was to scheduled to begin at 11.00 a.m., however, due to unknown reasons, the trial began at 9.15 a.m., and was carried out in a closed regime.

Thus, M.Kurochkin will be held in custody in Kyiv for two months.