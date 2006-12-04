Defense Minister of Ukraine Anatoliy Hrytsenko believes that the Defense Ministry is the most transparent power institution in the country.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, the Minister said this today, before awarding officers on occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The army becomes transparent for our society. I would say without any exaggeration – it is the most transparent state institution compared to all other institutions”, A.Hrytsenko said

He noted that it has many advantages and disadvantages, and lays responsibility on every military man.