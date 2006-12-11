Russia Evraz CEO joins Ukraine president`s team
18:35, 11 December 2006Ukraine
248 0
Valery Khoroshkovsky, chief executive officer of Russian steel giant Evraz , has been named first deputy head of Ukraine`s security council, the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Monday.
Khoroshkovsky, 37, was appointed CEO of Evraz this year after a reshuffle of the company`s board. He had earlier been in charge of Ukraine`s Economy and European Integration Ministry.
