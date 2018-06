President honors Mykola Korpan

The doctor who treated him for poisoning

Victor Yushchenko has issued a decree to decorate Doctor Mykola Korpan, Director of the International Institute of Cryosurgery and Professor of Vienna’s Rudolfinnerhaus Clinic, with the Order of Merit, according to the President`s press-office.

