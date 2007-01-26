Scandal around arrival of Turkmen oppositionists in Ukraine going on

Deputy President’s Chief of Staff Oleksande Chaly is surprised with the statements of Fuel-Energy Minister of Ukraine Yuri Boyko that the scandal around the arrival of Turkmen oppositionists in Ukraine will not influence the Turkmen natural gas supplies.

O.Chaly claimed this on Thursday in an interview to Inter television.

“I’m surprised with the stance of Boyko”, O.Chaly said.

At the same time, he stressed that during December 24-28 of 2006 he maintained a permanent contact with Fuel-Energy Top Deputy Minister Vadym Chuprun, who “was begging to undertake any actions”.

“That is why, it seems to me that this position of Minister Boyko is rather oversimplified”, O.Chaly said.

“I think, we will hold a conversation with Yuri Anatoliyevych [Boyko] after he returns from Davos”, he added.

As UNIAN reported earlier, on 24 January Fuel-Energy Minister of Ukraine Yuri Boyko claimed that the scandal around the visit of the Turkmen opposition leaders to Ukraine would not influence the Turkmen natural gas supplies. “I believe it was a political insinuation, and the Turkmen side is absolutely satisfied with our explanations”, he said.

Turkmenistan is the biggest gas supplier to Ukraine. In 2007, Ukraine plans to receive from 55 to 62 billion cubic meters of Middle-Asian gas, including Turkmen.