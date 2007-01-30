Volodymyr Ohryzko was appointed acting Foreign Minister of Ukraine

Top Deputy FM Volodymyr Ohryzko was appointed the acting Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

The President’s press-service has disclosed this to UNIAN.

According to the President`s press-office, Victor Yushchenko has accepted Foreign Minister Borys Tarasyuk’s resignation.

His press secretary, Iryna Vannykova, said her boss saw the decision to resign as a responsible step by a moral leader who puts the country’s interests first. The President has no doubts Mr. Tarasyuk will use his knowledge and experience to benefit Ukraine, she added.

Under Ukraine’s constitution, the President is entitled to appoint the foreign minister.

He will interview potential candidates to nominate one of them when the Verkhovna Rada convenes in February. Acting Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko will represent Ukraine at a ministerial Ukraine-EU meeting scheduled for February 6.