Plachkov to leave for Ashgabat on 27 June

Fuel-Energy Minister of Ukraine Ivan Plachkov has intent to leave for Ashgabat on June 27 to conduct talks on restoring the direct supplies of Turkmen gas. He said this to journalists before the today’s session of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, the Minister noted: “Most probably, on Tuesday”.

As UNIAN reported earlier, on 19 June President of Ukraine Victor Yushchenko and President of Turkmenistan Saparmurat Niyazov discussed the most important issues of the Ukrainian-Turkmen relations in a telephone conversation. Victor Yushchenko asked S.Niyazov to receive Ukrainian Fuel-Energy Minister Ivan Plachkov.