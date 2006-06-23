Govt postponed adopting gas balance for 2006

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine postponed adopting the gas balance for the year 2006, proposed by the Fuel-Energy Ministry of Ukraine.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Economics Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatseniuk disclosed this to journalists today.

He noted that the adoption of the gas balance was postponed because of the unclear situation with import gas supplies to Ukraine.

This is the first case when the gas balance was not adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.