Nearly 10 thousand people take part in protest rally in center of Kyiv

Nearly 10 thousand people are taking part in a protest rally against growth of the gas, electricity, utility and transport tariffs, organized by the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, at Maydan Nezalezhnosti square in the center of Kyiv.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, the action began at 10.00 a.m. today.

Rally participants are holding flags with FTU symbols and posters with slogans “The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine – for welfare of labor people!”, “We will not allow the government to violate our constitutional rights!”, “New prices – new salaries!”.

According to the information of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, it is planned that another 10 thousand people from different regions of Ukraine will join the action in the nearest time. On the whole, they plan that some 100 thousand people will take part in the rally.

The Federation demands to cancel the NCRE decree on increasing gas electrical energy prices, to cancel the government’s decree on increasing twice electrical energy tariffs.

The trade unions also demand that the amount of expenses on utility services must not exceed 10% of the total family income, to create a commission for studying regulations, the proposed payments for utility services, to work out and publicize economically grounded norms of energy carriers consumption; to bring utility tariffs in compliance with the respective state methodic and standards, which, as the trade unions asserts, are deliberately hushed up.