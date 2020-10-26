The protest is staged to support Polish women in their right to abortion.

An activist with the Femen movement staged a solo protest action outside the Polish Embassy in Ukraine on Yaroslaviv Val Street, 12, in Kyiv on October 26.

The protest is aimed "to support Polish women in their right to abortion," Femen, an international feminist group that was founded in Ukraine, said.

Photos by an UNIAN correspondent show the Femen activist being apprehended by law enforcers.

Ban on abortions in Poland

The Constitutional Tribunal of the Republic of Poland has ruled to ban abortions in the country.

The court ruling on October 22 banned almost all abortions, with exceptions set for cases of rape, incest, or where the mother's health is at risk.

Termination of pregnancy due to fetal malformations was found to be in violation of the country's fundamental law.

Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights, said it was a "sad day for women's rights," the BBC reported.

The move triggered protests actions in the country, which are already escalating into clashes with the security forces.

Author: UNIAN