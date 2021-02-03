Such measures should be in effect until the end of the Russian occupation of Crimea.

At the initiative of the SBU Security Service, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Moldova's JET4U S.R.L. and Portugal's JET4U LDA airlines, which operate flights to Russian airports and the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Based on the identified violations, the SBU recommended sanctions against the aforementioned air carriers, namely: suspension of the fulfillment of financial and economic obligations, a halt to the transit of resources, flights and transportation via Ukraine, and an asset freeze, according to the SBU press center.

Such measures should be in effect until the Russian occupation of Crimea ends or until the ruling by the European Court of Human Rights on Ukraine's claim against Russia for damages over the annexation of the peninsula enters into force.

Sanctions against TV channels: What is known

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a National Security and Defense Council decision of February 2, 2021, to impose sanctions on Member of Parliament Taras Kozak and a number of TV channels Kozak owns, such as 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK.

After that, the channels were immediately disconnected from broadcasting.

Commenting on the decision, Zelensky said he strongly supports the freedom of speech, but not propaganda financed by the aggressor country.

Author: UNIAN