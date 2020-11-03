The National Anti-сorruption Bureau of Ukraine on Tuesday put on the wanted list the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, Pavlo Vovk.
Judge Vovk is reported to be a suspect in criminal proceedings on charges of creating a criminal organization aiming to seize state power and interfere in the operations of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, according to a statement posted on NABU website.
Detectives note that Vovk has been systematically ignoring interrogation summonses, failing to report for questionings and other procedural actions.
