Judge Vovk has long been a target of their investigation, while defying interrogation summonses.

The National Anti-сorruption Bureau of Ukraine on Tuesday put on the wanted list the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, Pavlo Vovk.

Judge Vovk is reported to be a suspect in criminal proceedings on charges of creating a criminal organization aiming to seize state power and interfere in the operations of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, according to a statement posted on NABU website.

Detectives note that Vovk has been systematically ignoring interrogation summonses, failing to report for questionings and other procedural actions.

Author: UNIAN