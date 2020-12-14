Radivilov has got a gold and a bronze medal / Photo from European Gymnastics / Th.Schreyer

Ukrainian gymnast Ihor Radivilov has become a European artistic gymnastics champion.

At recent competitions in Turkey, he won two medals in the individual finals.

The Ukrainian became the best on vault. He took the first place with 14.733 points.

Radivilov was ahead of Egor Sharamkov (14.700) from Belarus, as well as representative of Israel Artem Dolgopyat (14.483).

Radivilov also won bronze on rings. His result was 14.766, while Ibrahim Colak won the gold medal with 15.000.

Read alsoUkraine contesting UEFA's decision on relegation from League of Nations' top tier

Another medal for Ukraine was won by Petro Pakhniuk, who became the silver medalist in the parallel bars competition with 14.766. 

Ferhat Arikan of Turkey (15.100) became the 2020 European Champion on parallel bars.

What is more, Ukraine are the new European men's artistic gymnastics team champions this year, beating hosts Turkey in Mersin with Hungary being third.

Author: UNIAN