Ukrainian gymnast Ihor Radivilov has become a European artistic gymnastics champion.

At recent competitions in Turkey, he won two medals in the individual finals.

The Ukrainian became the best on vault. He took the first place with 14.733 points.

The 2020 European Champion on vault ... Igor Radivilov (UKR)!

Radivilov was ahead of Egor Sharamkov (14.700) from Belarus, as well as representative of Israel Artem Dolgopyat (14.483).

Radivilov also won bronze on rings. His result was 14.766, while Ibrahim Colak won the gold medal with 15.000.

Another medal for Ukraine was won by Petro Pakhniuk, who became the silver medalist in the parallel bars competition with 14.766.

Ferhat Arikan of Turkey (15.100) became the 2020 European Champion on parallel bars.

Excellent start of the parallel bars final by Petro Pakhniuk!



Follow the competition LIVE on

What is more, Ukraine are the new European men's artistic gymnastics team champions this year, beating hosts Turkey in Mersin with Hungary being third.

