Regional energy distribution companies deployed their repair teams to eliminate the aftermath of the blackouts.

Some 189 towns and villages in Ukraine have reported power cuts after the safety system was activated amid the bad weather, namely strong winds.

Read alsoUkrainians warned of heavy snowstorms in some regionsIn particular, the electricity supply was disrupted in 54 towns and villages in Chernihiv region, 32 in Kyiv region, 32 in Zhytomyr region, 21 in Poltava region, 20 in Ternopil region, 19 in Khmelnytsky region, and 11 in Vinnytsia region, the State Emergency Service's press service has said.

Regional energy distribution companies deployed their repair teams to eliminate the aftermath of the blackouts.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN